“What’s Poppin!” – Chris Brown Detained In Paris / Da Brat Speaks On Cancelled Kells / Teyana Taylor And Iman Clear Up The Rumors!

Hola, ok…so Chris Brown is being investigated by French authorities after a 24 year old woman accused him of rape on the night of January 15th, 2019.

Da Brat chimmed in with her opinion about cancelled Kells…and Yo-Yo is super upset that people in his camp slipped her daughter…cancelled Kells phone number!!

Teyana Taylor and hubby Iman are not here for the infidelity rumors. Teyana claims she never met/touched the girl…and the real reason her page was deleted cuz she was big mad at Def Jam for not releasing her video…not because of the rumor that one of the ladies that they brought into their bed…had a little Iman. And hubby Iman shut all of it down…threatening to sue any blog that continued to spread lies about his family! He said…”I’m using the bread I work my *ss off for to bury you mfs legally.”

