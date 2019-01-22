DMV School Closings & Delays [January 22nd, 2019]

It’s cold in the DMV! For those who have to got outside please stay warm. There are some school closings and delays today. Here’s the information below.

Maryland

Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay for students and Staff Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

Garrett County Public Schools

GCPS will be closed Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Code Orange is in effect for employees and offices will open at 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 24, 2019 is a professional day and a 3 hr early dismissal for students.

Virginia

Fairfax County Public Schools

Fairfax County public schools will open two hours late tomorrow, Jan. 22, 2019 (Condition 3B). School offices and central offices will open on time.

Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 because of the forecast of extremely cold weather.

Arlington Public Schools

Due to the extreme cold, all APS Schools and offices will open two hours late. The delay will provide additional time to warm buildings and address any potential cold weather mechanical issues with buses that have been idle since Friday.

