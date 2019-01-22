Drake Announces European ‘Assassination Vacation’ Tour w/ Tory Lanez

Drake is going back out on the road. The 6 God just announced the ‘Assassination Vacation’ tour that will find him performing across Europe with Tory Lanez as his opening act.

On early Tuesday morning (Jan. 23), Drizzy revealed he’ll be hitting cities like Amsterdam, Dublin and London, for multiple date. Things kick off March 10 in Manchester and the tour concludes over a month later in Amsterdam on April 26.

BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Tiffany Calver will also be the tour DJ.

Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 25).

Recently, Drake reportedly secured a bag via a multiyear Las Vegas residency.

ASSASSINATION VACATION 😈🏝 UK and EU tour tickets on sale Friday!!! Me and @torylanez w/ opening sound set by @tiffanycalver 🇬🇧 🇮🇪 🇳🇱 🇫🇷 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/IaQoWRounT — Drizzy (@Drake) January 22, 2019

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

