Not Shocked: President Trump Defends MAGA Teens Who Mocked Native American Elder

By now, the controversy involving Native American Vietnam veteran and activist Nathan Phillips and the throng of MAGA-clad students that crowded him on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. With all kinds of accounts stemming from the encounter, including some missives from the Hebrew Israelites who were also present, President Donald Trump put on his MAGA cape and praised the teens while drumming up his usual “Fake News” attack.

“Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback! “New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American” @tuckercarlson,” Trump tweeted.

He added, “Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!”

Nick Sandmann, the teen in question shown in one of the more prominent images from the encounter, has issued a statement by way of a public relations firm.

“I would caution everyone passing judgment based on a few seconds of video to watch the longer video clips that are on the internet, as they show a much different story than is being portrayed by people with agendas,” reads a portion of the statement released Sunday evening.

Adding to Sandmann’s comments, the Hebrew Israelites were also present at the Lincoln Memorial for the Indigenous People’s March, espousing their particular brand of bombast and edge, including claims they insulted Phillips and the white teens both.

However, the longer bits of footage does show other angles but little seems to absolve the teens from Covington Catholic High School of being, at best, a pack of rude kids and at worst a roving pack of racists in training. Depends solely on how one wants to look at the images and videos.

