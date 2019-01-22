Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Chloe x Halle will perform at this year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, effectively subjecting themselves to public scrutiny by inserting themselves into the controversy surrounding those who perform at the Super Bowl despite Colin Kaepernick’s protest.

The duo will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the big game. The pair join Gladys Knight who will perform the National Anthem and Travis Scott who will be included in Maroon 5’s set.

Chloe x Halle are part of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment roster.

Chloe x Halle to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LIII was originally published on 92q.com

