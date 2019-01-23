Future “Rocket Ship,” Casanova ft. Tory Lanez & Davido “2AM” & More | Daily Visuals

Last Friday (Jan. 19) Future dropped off his latest studio LP The WIZRD so of course he’d be dropping some new videos in support of his seventh full-length album.

For his visual to the album cut “Rocket Ship,” Future keeps things simple and humble by standing next to two riders on some dirt bikes that seem ready to get dirty for Mr. Hendrix.

While on the subject of goons, Casanova got more than a few of those as he roams the streets of Nigeria dripping like it’s all good before turning up in a nightclub for his uptempo clip to the Tory Lanez and Davido assisted “2AM.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including new work from best interview of 2019 nominee, Soulja Boy, Metro Boomin ft. 21 Savage, and more.

FUTURE – “ROCKET SHIP”

CASANOVA FT. TORY LANEZ & DAVIDO – “2AM”

SOULJA BOY – “NEW DRIP”

METRO BOOMIN FT. 21 SAVAGE – “10 FREAKY GIRLS”

DEE GOMES & KING OSF – “TROOPS”

KIRK KNIGHT – “DOWNTIME”

LEIKELI47 – “TIC BOOM”

TREVOR JACKSON – “HOW THAT SOUND”

ETO & NICHOLAS CRAVEN – “VENDETTA/BEG”

DABABY & BLOCBOY JB – “MINI VAN”

