Maryland School for the Deaf Evacuated After Social Media Threat

Police in Frederick are on the scene of Maryland School for the Deaf after a threat was made on social media.

Authorities told CBS Baltimore, the one building was evacuated as a precaution and K9’s are being used to check the building.

Update: FPD still on scene at Maryland School for the Deaf after a reported threat was posted on social media. 1 building was evacuated and K9 Scan is being done. All students are safe. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) January 22, 2019

All students are safe, according to Frederick Police.

