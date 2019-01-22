Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!
Police in Frederick are on the scene of Maryland School for the Deaf after a threat was made on social media.
Authorities told CBS Baltimore, the one building was evacuated as a precaution and K9’s are being used to check the building.
All students are safe, according to Frederick Police.
Maryland School for the Deaf Evacuated After Social Media Threat was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
