Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is scheduled to visit Maryland lawmakers and the U.S. Naval Academy.

The potential presidential candidate is planning stops in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman says he will meet with state lawmakers at the Maryland State House.

Then, he is scheduled to give a lecture at the nearby U.S. Naval Academy.

Bloomberg is considering running as a Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Bloomberg To Visit Maryland Lawmakers & Naval Academy was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: