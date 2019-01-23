Chris Brown is speaking out about his rape allegations. He and two people on his team have been released from jail in Paris. Closer magazine reported that the singer allegedly raped a 24 year old unknown woman on January 15th. He’s free to leave the country but the case is not closed yet. Chris broke his silence on social media:

The singer is also posting all articles vindicating his innocence:

If you want to hear more details, plus what workers of the Fyre Festival are asking Ja Rule to do. If you want to hear these stories and more Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above.

Leah’s Lemonade: Chris Brown Is Out Of Jail In Paris was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: