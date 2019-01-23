CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Taraji P Apologizes For Comments / Chris Breezy Is Released / The Tea Behind Tamar And Kandi Beef!!

Chris Brown

Source: Publicity / RCA

Hola, ok…so Tarji P cleared up her thoughts on the #muterkelly movement..and Erykah Badu and Dream Hampton are going back and forth!

Update on Chris Breezy…who has since been released!

The tea on why Kandi was not messing with Tamar’s guest at their show last year!!

 

 

