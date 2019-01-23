“What’s Poppin!” – Taraji P Apologizes For Comments / Chris Breezy Is Released / The Tea Behind Tamar And Kandi Beef!!

Hola, ok…so Tarji P cleared up her thoughts on the #muterkelly movement..and Erykah Badu and Dream Hampton are going back and forth!

Update on Chris Breezy…who has since been released!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The tea on why Kandi was not messing with Tamar’s guest at their show last year!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: