You Care: Drake Unfollows the Weeknd, Now Following Soulja Boy

Drake might not speak much but his moves on social media certainly do. The 6 God hit the button on a couple of your favorite stars last week for the good and the bad.

Drizzy apparently took issue with the Weeknd and his newest track. The singer’s latest song “Lost In The Fire” has some bars that are perceived by many as a swipe at Champagne Papi and his lack of parenting skills (“And I just want a baby with the right one/ ‘Cuz I could never be the one to hide one”). As per Complex October’s Very Own unfollowed Abel on Instagram.

During that same time frame the “God’s Plan” rapper hit the follow button Rap’s viral sensation of the month Soulja Boy. In his now infamous interview with The Breakfast Club King Drako entered the meme hall of fame once again when he said he taught Drake everything he knows.

While the two are not chummy by any means it should be noted Drake did jump on Soulja Boy’s “We Made It” in 2013. Revisit the classic freestyle below.

