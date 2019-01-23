Tamika Felder Brings Awareness And Shares Her Cervivor Story

Everyone’s twenties are a time to figure yourself out, try new things and continue to plan for the future. It should be a carefree time but for some, their twenties are more about growing up quickly than full of fun.

Tamika Felder was diagnosed with Cervical Cancer at the age of 25. She has now been a survivor for 17 years but has lost many friends to this disease along the way. Her life’s mission to be an advocate for those who are living with, passed away from or could potentially get cervical cancer. This cancer is preventable but because of the stigma of HPV, there is a lot of push back. Tamika explains her story, what is being done and what needs to be done in her talk with Angie Ange. See full interview below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: