DaBaby Officially Signed To Interscope Records

It’s official ! Baby Jesus a.k.a Da Baby, announces that he is apart of Interscope Records. The Charlotte, NC native has linked his relationship with South Coast Music Group; the independent label he was with prior to signing to Interscope Records.

The idea to be able to remain his authentic self , ultimately influenced Baby Jesus’ decision. He tells XXL, “Interscope told me to keeping doing me, don’t change nothin’.”

To watch DaBaby make moves and continue his grind, we wish him the best success!

“How she only 21 and she a savage! My bi*ch look bad. She make my other bi*ch look average…” -Baby Jesus

