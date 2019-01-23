CLOSE
Viva Las Vegas! Cardi B Lands Sin City Residency

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Cardi B continues to win!  Her latest win is her first Vegas residency at The Palms.

According to Page Six Cardi will be joining G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex, among additional performers, who will all have residencies.  Cardi’s residency will begin in the spring at KAOS.  The club is amphitheater style with a 360 rotating DJ booth.  KAOS is opening in April after a $690 renovation is completed.  Tickets are available for some events already

SOURCE

The Latest:

Viva Las Vegas! Cardi B Lands Sin City Residency was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com

