Lil’ Mo On R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’

Lil’ Mo is a sexual assault victim who doesn’t believe other sexual assault victims. Mo vehemently defended R. Kelly and condemned the parents of the teenage girls who were victims of his perversions on a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

MUST READ: Lil Mo Defends Fab: I’ll Olivia Pope This Whole Situation Before I Let Somebody Take My Brother Down’

After admitting she was molested by a member of her church and that she didn’t tell her parents until she confessed it on R&B Divas at a late age, Mo, baffled by the idea of the victims not coming out, denounced the victims with the asinine comment, “Why now?”

“Who raised the people?” she continued. According to Lil’ Mo, her father raised her to be aware, which, in addition to the sexual assault incident in her youth, made her an overprotective parent. Yet still, it happened to her. But perhaps that hasn’t clicked in Mo’s mind because she questioned why the victims took so long to come forward. She even acknowledged women feel “like we’re lesser.” And when she vehemently defended R. Kelly, Charlamagne interjected to add, “you can’t blame parents for the actions of a grown a** man.” Nonetheless, she proclaimed, she isn’t muting sh*t.

Mo’s stance isn’t surprising. After all, she defended her former collaborator Fabolous after video of the rapper verbally assaulting his longtime lover Emily B and her father surfaced on the Internet. “One thing I refuse to allow this industry or for anybody to do is to taint his legacy,” she said. “At the end of the day I’m not going to let nobody go out as an abuser and as a..whatever they’re calling him. I’m not letting it happen. You have to protect the king.”

Pretty much, Lil’ Mo is out here caping for “kings” at the expense of women and herself as she broke down moments later discussing how loyal she is to her loved ones, who aren’t as loyal to her.

Lil’ Mo isn’t alone. This week, Erykah Badu and Taraji P. Henson both made troubling statements that laddered up to the support of a monster. Similar to Mo’s sentiments–Erykah Badu blatantly admitted that she still loves R. Kelly and will continue to pray for him. This is also the same woman who tweeted in 2016,

“Young Girls need to wear longer skirts to fight against natural male teacher attraction.”

There’s a generational divide between millennial women and our proverbial aunties. Women once found strength in how much they could take whereas younger women refuse to take all society, particularly men, has to throw at them.

In the Black community, it seems holding men accountable takes a backseat to placing the onus on young girls. Whereas young White girl victims are allowed to be innocent, young Black victims are seen as “fast” or “fresh.”

Particularly perplexing with Lil’ Mo is that she is a victim but won’t acknowledge the victim in others. That she can’t understand why someone dealing with the shame of sexual assault, abuse would not immediately come out. That she questioned the parents before denouncing the man behind the horrors.

Black women have to do better. Defending a man isn’t more important that defending our own.

Watch The Full Interview Here

RELATED STORIES:

Erykah Badu Tries To Clarify Her R. Kelly Comments: ‘I Want Healing For You & Anyone You Hurt’

No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t

Lil’ Mo On R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: