Miley Cyrus has just been added to this year’s Grammy Awards performers list.

According to Deadline, Miley Cyrus along with Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., and a Post Malone-Red Hot Chili Peppers combo will now join Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves who are also scheduled to perform.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

SOURCE: Deadline

Miley Cyrus Added To Grammys Performance Lineup

