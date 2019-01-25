In cased you missed the Vitamin of The Day on the Quick Silva Show….The Vitamin was “Relax and Stay focused.” A lot of times in life we can take the time to stop worrying and relax for a second it could change the course of the path we’re on. Quick suggested instead of getting upset or stressed, get relaxed and focus! If you want to hear the full vitamin listen to the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Relax And Stay Focused was originally published on 92q.com

