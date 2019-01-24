This Week in Entertainment History (Week of 01/20/19)

What we’re gonna do here is go back. Here are some of the most notable events in entertainment for the week of January 20.

Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel” Hits No.1 on the US Singles Chart (January 23, 1988)

The third single released from Bad, “The Way You Make Me Feel” was the album’s third consecutive single to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was often listen by critics as one of the albums best songs, and was considered by AllMusic writer Stephen Thomas Erlewine to be one of three songs that could “stand alongside album tracks from its predecessor.”

R. Kelly Is Arrested on New Child Pornography Charges (January 23, 2003)

According to police, Kelly was detained in Miami after sex pictures were discovered at his home in Florida in June 2002. His arrest followed an eight-month investigation after being accused the previous summer of having sex with a 13-year-old girl in Chicago.

At the time of his arrest, “Ignition” was climbing the charts.

“No matter how terrible what R. Kelly has or hasn’t done, all radio hears is a hit record,” Dontay Thompson, R&B editor at industry trade publication Radio & Records, told the Chicago Tribune. “Considering what he’s being accused of, the content of the song is questionable, and I had doubts how it would be received. But he has a big fan base that still wants to hear good music from him, and undeniably this is a good record.”

Amy Winehouse Is Admitted into Rehab (January 24, 2008)

After admitted her need for drug addiction treatment, the news was confirmed by her record company.

“Amy decided to enter the facility today after talks with her record label, management, family and doctors,” Universal Music Group said in a statement. “She has come to understand that she requires specialist treatment to continue her ongoing recovery from drug addiction.”

Her father, Mitch, told BBC that she was hesitant to go through with treatment leading up to being admitted.

“Part of the problem is she doesn’t think she’s got a problem. She thinks she can do what she does recreationally and get on with the rest of her life,” he told BBC London 94.9. “The moment she says she wants to go into a facility, within half an hour she will be in a facility. But unless she wants to do it of her own accord, it’s pointless.”

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011.

Prince Makes TV Debut on American Bandstand (January 26, 1980)

Amid buzz surrounding his just-released self-titled sophomore album, a 21-year-old Prince made his memorable TV debut on American Bandstand, where he gave quite an electric performance. When it came to the interview, however, Prince more than held back—lying about his age (he told host Dick Clark that he was only 19), giving one-word answers, and barely making any eye contact.

One could say his appearance foreshadowed the famous BBC interview during which he refused to talk or show his face. Not one to allow the industry to dictate his career, Prince will always be remembered as an icon who was unafraid to push back against the status quo.

Alicia Keys’ As I Am Hits No. 1 on US Album Chart (January 26, 2008)

Released on November 9, 2007, the album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and sold 742,000 copies in its first week. Much of its success came from its lead single, “No One.” The album also featured “Un-thinkable,” featuring So Far Gone-era Drake.

This Week in Entertainment History (Week of 01/20/19) was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

