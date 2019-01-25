“What’s Poppin!” – Nas Fighting To See His Son / 50 Is Being Himself / J. Cole Taking Shots

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…Nas and Kelis have not had the best co-parenting relationship…and it looks like it’s going to get worse since she’s trying to move to Columbia, South America with their 9 year old son Knight!
50 is being his normal petty self…trying to garnish LAHH’s Teairra Mari’s check!!
J.Cole dropped “Middle Child” and people feel like he took jabs at Pusha-T and Kanye!
