“What’s Poppin!” – Nas Fighting To See His Son / 50 Is Being Himself / J. Cole Taking Shots

Annenberg Foundation And KCRW's 'Sound In Focus' Concert With NAS And Wild Belle

Source: Chris Weeks / Getty

Hola, ok…Nas and Kelis have not had the best co-parenting relationship…and it looks like it’s going to get worse since she’s trying to move to Columbia, South America with their 9 year old son Knight!

50 is being his normal petty self…trying to garnish LAHH’s Teairra Mari’s check!!

J.Cole dropped “Middle Child” and people feel like he took jabs at Pusha-T and Kanye!

