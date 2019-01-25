Fire Breaks Out on Red Rocks Rooftop

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
Thursday evening, photos surfaced of a fire breaking out on the roof of the extremely popular hotspot and restaurant in Northeast D.C. on Thursday.
According to WUSA 9, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a fire at RedRocks, a Neapolitan Bistro, in the 1300 block of H Street.
According to key personnel, officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries sustained by staff or patrons.
