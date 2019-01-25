Why Officials Didn’t Believe Chris Brown’s Accuser

Chris Brown has now officially filed defamation lawsuit against rape accuser that resulted in him being arrested and held for questioning this week. We now know a little bit more as to why officials weren’t really buying her story.

According to TMZ, the weakest part of the investigation was in fact the victims testimony. French officials became skeptical when the accuser alleged she was raped by Brown for 25-30 minutes. Then was raped by a friend of his in another room, and then a third man in another room. However, the police found it hard to believe as she never attempted to leave or inform any of the 20 people, who were also in the room.

With that being said, Chris brown was without conditions and his legal team has followed through with their defamation lawsuit.

He’s filed a “false accusation” complaint citing a criminal statute for invasion of privacy as well which carries a max sentence of 1-year in prison.

This investigation is still on-going.

