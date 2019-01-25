Nas Accuses Kelis Of Moving Son To Colombia

Nas has been celebrating some big returns on his investments lately! Viacom just recently purchased his venture with PlutoTV for $340 Million. He then popped up on the gram with this thirst trap and caption…

Meanwhile in his personal life, the Queensbridge rap legend is fighting custody issues with his ex-wife Kelis. According to documents, Kelis has already taken their 9-year-old son Knight to Colombia last month. Nas says he was suppose to get their son on New Years Eve but Kelis texted him last minute with the change of plans. According to Mr. Jones she did not return to the states with their son until the 14th of January.

Word is, Kelis has dreams of being a full time Colombian Farmer and recently purchased her own farm.

She’s already withdrawn their son from his private school in LA and he’s currently being homeschooled in Colombia.

