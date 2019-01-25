CLOSE
The Golden State Warriors Visit To Barack Obama Before Beating The Washington Wizards

Stephen Curry Shoots With Disabled Fan

Source: BreAnna Holmes / 93.9 WKYS

We all knew that the Golden State Warriors were going to skip the White House visit but we were in the dark about what they would do while they were in town to play the Washington Wizards. The Warriors kept busy with Kevin Durant opening the brand new Durant Center. Former NBA MVP Stephen Curry set up a team meeting with former president Barack Obama. According to reports, a Warriors security official named Tony Banks posted a picture of the team with Obama on Instagram but then deleted it. Once it was out, multiple fan pages reposted the photo.

 

Stephen Curry also got a chance to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the game

 

The Golden State Warriors Visit To Barack Obama Before Beating The Washington Wizards

