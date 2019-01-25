STREAMED: Boogie Drops “Everything’s For Sale,” Dreezy Returns With “Big Dreez,” & More

Boogie — Everything’s For Sale

Compton, California’s Boogie makes his Shady Records debut with a brand new album, Everything’s For Sale. The new project features the previously-released “Self Destruction” and a few high-profile guests.

Of course, Shady Records CEO Eminem makes an appearance on the standout “Rainy Days.” “I promise not to cry crocodile tears if you end up shocked at my lyrics,” raps Slim. “Marshall is dead in the water, not that I care.” JID, 6LACK, Christian Scott, and Snoh Aalegra also join the LP as guests.

Boogie uses the album to introduce himself and his upbringing. “I come from a place where the shit can get shady,” Boogie raps on “Rainy Days.” “My chances were slim.” He also gets a hand from the likes of Streetrunner, Keyel, James Teej, Mario Luciano, Ashton McCreight, and Dart on the production side.

“It’s honestly no words I can type to describe this moment,” Boogie wrote on Instagram. “I really just dropped my 1st album. this nothing but Gods work..so many people played a part in making this happen and I love all y’all so much.. to my people that were patient wit me I love y’all idc if u buy my shit or download it illegally I love you for caring.”

Listen to Everything’s For Sale.

Dreezy — Big Dreez

Dreezy is re-introducing herself. After generating a buzz, the Chicago MC unleashes her latest project, Big Dreez, out now via Interscope. The 10-song set allows Dreezy to boast about why she feels she’s ahead of the game.

Big Dreez enlists some famous faces for features, including Kash Doll, Jeremih, Jacquees, and Offset. Heavy hitters Southside, Take a Daytrip, Pi’erre Bourne, Bongo ByTheWay, London on da Track, and more go behind the boards. Despite all of the collaborators, Dreezy makes sure the spotlight is on her.

“We back in this bitch,” Dreezy explains on the intro, “Chicken Noodle Soup,” to kick off the album. “Niggas asking me stupid shit like, ‘Who’s my competition?’ Ain’t no fuckin’ competition. Y’all in 2018. We on 2020, man. Y’all ain’t on shit…Bitches gonna really have to come with it. I ain’t gonna fuck around no more.”

Get to know Big Dreez below.

Summer Walker — Clear

Shortly after dropping Last Day of Summer, rising R&B singer-songwriter Summer Walker reveals a brand new 4-song EP, Clear. The LVRN/Interscope release is also a visual project directed by Atlanta’s Lacey Duke.

Summer sings about the power of passion on the EP. “You think of roses and daisies,” she sings on the intro, “Riot.” “I think of passion and fire like Hades / You say all the time, peace and quiet / But for my love, I need a riot.”

Walker self-produced a bulk of this album. She is the sole producer listed on “Riot,” “Wasted,” and “Settling,” according to Spotify. Meanwhile, Z Will lent a hand on the boards for “Grave.” Summer also co-wrote with a slew of people, including Danrell Stoxley, Zachary Williams, and Jasmine Battle.

The visual EP features live performances of each track. Whether joined by a band and backup singers or performing on her own, Summer showcases each track’s melodic mood with intimate renditions. Watch the full visual project below.

DJ Kay Slay — Hip Hop Frontline

The legendary DJ Kay Slay is still on the frontline. Today, the veteran unleashes a brand new 16-song mixtape via StreetSweepers Ent. As usual, he’s got some heavy hitters lined up on this effort, aptly titled Hip Hop Frontline.

As one might expect, New York is well represented on this project. The Lox, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Papoose, Saigon, Jim Jones, Raekwon, N.O.R.E., Casanova, and more lend their voices to the compilation. Rappers from other regions are also representing throughout, including Lil Wayne, Young Buck, Trick Trick, Kevin Gates, Bun B, and more.

Hip-Hop’s protection is the theme on this project, hence the title. “I’m hip-hop from day one. I’m hip-hop frontline,” Slay says on the intro, “Legend.” “These young motherfuckers don’t respect shit anymore, man.”

Despite this perspective, Slay pushes forward. “Everybody’s a rapper. Everybody wanna be in the spotlight,” he says on “Civilize the Culture.” “It don’t even matter if you’re not talented anymore. The corporate cats are looking for popularity over talent and that’s why the level of ignorance is so far beyond in the business. But…sooner or later, hip-hop will overcome this blind state that it’s currently in.”

Get on the Hip Hop Frontline below.

Jeezy & Boston George — Boston George & Diego

Jeezy has gone through many evolutions throughout his career. He’s been known as The Snowman, Young Jeezy, Lil J, Pastor Young, Jizzle, and now, he emerges as Diego on his new collaborative album, Boston George & Diego.

As the title suggests, the new project is a joint effort with Boston George. It’s a nine-song EP out via YJ Music/Def Jam. “Hustle hard,” Jeezy raps on the intro. “No high school diploma but I still hustle smart / Still head of the class / Still running from my past.”

This should hold fans over while Jeezy finalizes the details on his next project, Thug Motivation 104: Trust Ya Process. In the past, The Snowman has called it his final album, though time will tell if that happens. “Class is coming to a end,” he tweeted last year. “It’s time for Graduation! My Last Album & Final Class: TM104 -#TrustYaProcess.”

Meet Boston George & Diego below.

