On Again? Watch Birdman Surprise Toni Braxton On Stage In Atlanta

Whatever caused Toni Braxton and Birdman to go their separate ways at the start of this year seems to be ancient history now. On Wednesday, the record exec surprised his ex-fiancée at her concert in Atlanta, walking on stage as she sang “I Love Me Some Him.”

The shaky couple didn’t speak to each other, but they looked all in love in a romantic embrace and even walked off stage together as the audience cheered them on. In case you missed it, Braxton tried to leave Birdman in 2018. “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice,” she wrote on Instagram, “but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.” Birdman also took to Instagram to say “it’s over”…what a way with words.

Watch the Cash Money Millionaire take a page out of Offset’s playbook in the quick clip up top.

