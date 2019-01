In cased you missed the Vitamin Of the Day… On the Quick the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin Of The Day was “The Power Of Dissociation Is Stronger Than Revenge.” It takes more energy to get revenge on someone than it does to just to move on. Find peace in leaving situations the way they are instead of being spiteful and wanting revenge.

Vitamin Of The Day: The Power Of Dissociation Is Stronger Than Revenge was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: