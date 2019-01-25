As a ’90s baby, I’m not going to lie…there are still times when I actively seek out TV shows from the olden days. We had a lot of hits, especially where family television is concerned—I’m talking Family Matters, Moesha, Saved By The Bell…the list goes on. Steve Urkel will live on in our hearts (and hopefully on the small screen) for generations to come. And who better to teach young adults the perils of growing up than Mo, Dorian, Hakeem, Niecy and them?

Like I said, we got hits.

So, imagine how crazy things got when the internet started debating about all the ’90s leading ladies on Twitter this week? The dispute seemed to begin when someone compared Topanga Lawrence from Boy Meets World to Kelly Kapowski from Saved By The Bell. Who was the better girlfriend? Twitter had thoughts, namely that Kelly was cool but Topanga was everything.

Kelly was a honey but Topanga is a wife pic.twitter.com/t47YLUr80B — Tom O'Brien (@Tom_OBrienn) January 23, 2019

WHATTT noo Topanga was Wifeyyy!!! Kelly left Zach for a professor, for the manager and kept bouncing back and forward with AC Slater. Topanga stuck with Cory through thick and Thin! lol I'm wayy to invested in this but #IsaidWhatIsaid lol — ☺ (@lizmelina_) January 25, 2019

When I see people choose Kelly Kapowski over Topanga Lawrence. FOH pic.twitter.com/77uMnd3UkC — Oscar RoDrigueZ (@OscaRDZ) January 24, 2019

But there were a few Kelly stans stanning too.

Topanga was NEVER compared to Kelly 😍 Kapowski until 2019… y’all tried it. #alwaysSLAYED pic.twitter.com/Cjaz36ZSnT — drew 'B' 🤳🏽 (@lifesaDrew) January 24, 2019

TOPANGA BAD BUT IF U PICK HER OVER KELLY UR A NARC — Dallas (@DalSharp) January 24, 2019

It wasn’t long before the Kelly v. Topanga debate spiraled into another heated conversation…Laura or Myra (R.I.P. Michelle Thomas) from Family Matters? Hit the flip to see what the internet had to say, plus more ’90s debates that went down.

We Have One Question For All The ’90s Babies Out There…Myra Or Laura? was originally published on globalgrind.com

