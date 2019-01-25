Per usual, conservatives had to get collected, and the non-Blacks had to have several seats this week.
Check out our winner for the week below, then hit the next page for the tear-filled L.
Winner
Cardi B
Aaah, when Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar talks politics, it’s like music to the ears.
Of course, I’m talking about Cardi B giving her commentary on the government shutdown and how trash it is. She initially gave her thoughts on Instagram last week saying, “Our country is in a hell hole right now, all for a fu**ing wall, and we really need to take this serious.”
She continued, “I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to fu**ing work to not get motherfu**ing paid.”
Literally are deepest, truest thoughts in symphonic sounds. Peep her whole spiel below.
Thanks for speaking up Cardi.
Oh wait…
What’s that?
Ignant alabaster representative Tomi Lahren had something to say about Cardi’s politics?
Cardi had a word for that.
Hold up…
Another conservative minion, Stephanie Hamill, tried to come for Cardi by shaming her a$$-shaking in the “Twerk” music video?
Belcalis also had a word for that, which read like Mozart No. 5.
Cardi ended her public dragging of the conservatives with a final word that, quite honestly, resembled a lush four-part harmony.
They tried the wrong Bronx girl.
Gina Rodriguez Tells On Herself & Cardi B Strikes Back: This Week’s Winners & Losers was originally published on globalgrind.com