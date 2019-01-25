Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia: 7 of Our Favorite Moments from the Life & Times of DMX

Despite his personal troubles, DMX is an icon that has contributed a great deal of timeless music to Hip Hop.

Today, the living legend was released from federal prison after serving close to a year for tax evasion.

It saddens us to know that such an incredibly talented spirit is struggling and we’re praying he’s able to turn things around after getting out this time. For now, we celebrate him with some of the most memorable moments from his career.

Y’all remember this! DMX paired up with Faith Evans for their classic song “How’s It Going Down.” The 1998 feel-good track appeared on his debut studio album, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot.

The “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” also off X’s debut album, needs no introduction. Stop, drop, shut ’em down, open up shop…Oh, no…That’s how Ruff Ryders roll.

DMX detailed his struggle with addiction on an incredible song called “Slippin’.” Released in 1998, it appeared on his second studio album Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood. Wasn’t long before I hit rock bottom/ N*ggas talking sh*t was like damn look how that rock got him, rapped. Watch the video above.

DMX also starred in the hood classic film, Belly, in 1998. Directed by Hype Williams and starring X, Nas, T-Boz, Method Man, and Taral Hicks (Keisha), the story followed “two violent men” as they experience “spiritual awakenings.”

The following year, DMX teamed up with Sisqo for their hit song “What These B*tches Want.” You aren’t a real 90s baby if you can’t rap X’s second verse through and through.

There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia/

Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia/

Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki/

Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky/

Cookies, well I met her in a ice cream parlor/

Tonya, Diane, Lori and Carla…

Listen to the full song up top.

In 2000, DMX starred alongside the late Aaliyah in Romeo Must Die. The movie didn’t get great reviews, but due to Aaliyah’s untimely death the following year, it became a Hip Hop and R&B moment to remember.

After Aaliyah died, DMX joined the Hip Hop community for a special tribute video for the late singer. Introducing the clip, he held back tears and said, “Dearest Sweet Aaliyah, I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone, so I won’t. It’ll be like we went for a while without seeing each other. But I can understand why God would’ve wanted you close to him…’cause you truly were an angel on Earth. In your own special way. I love you, I miss you.” Watch up top.

Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia: 7 of Our Favorite Moments From the Life & Times of DMX was originally published on globalgrind.com.

