Blueface ft. YG “Thotiana Remix,” Bad Bunny “Caro” & More | Daily Visuals

Even though most of the culture has canceled the NFL due to the blackballing of star quarterback turned activist, Colin Kaepernick, some rappers seem to love the whole football players and cheerleader theme for their videos.

Blueface is the latest rapper to go that route in his YG assisted clip to “Thotiana Remix” in which he and his team play the role of football players while their groupies twerk out of control off the field. YG was simply keeping it gangsta throughout the clip.

From rap to Latin Trap, Bad Bunny gives some love to the LGBT community before stunting in a big boy toy in the barrio of Puerto Rico for his visual to “Caro.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 88Glam featuring Nav, Karlae featuring Rich The Kid, and more.

BLUEFACE FT. YG – “THOTIANA REMIX”

BAD BUNNY – “CARO”

88GLAM FT. NAV – “IT’S A FLEX”

KARLAE FT. RICH THE KID – “RIXH”

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “RUBBER BANDS & WEIGHT”

TEEDRA MOSES – “BE YOUR GIRL”

SHEFF G FT. SLEEPY HALLOW – “AUTOMATIC”

LIL ZAY OSAMA FT. LIL REESE – “FROM THE MUD”

BBG BABY JOE – “RANSOM NOTES”

