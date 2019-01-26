Watch The Trailer For Showtime’s Wu-Tang Clan Doc ‘Of Mics And Men’

The Wu-Tang Clan remain as one of Hip-Hop’s greatest collectives and helped transform the industry in the ’90s with an innovative approach of promoting each member as prominent solo acts. With the recent 25th anniversary of the Clan’s Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers debut LP, a new docu-series from Showtime, Of Mics And Men, digs into the lives of the Shaolin swordsmen.

As the group marks the 25th anniversary of their breakout debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the series looks back on their career, combining intimate and reflective interviews from each of the nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances. Of Mics and Men follows the founding members – RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Masta Killa and Cappadonna – many of whom were childhood friends in the hardscrabble world of ’70s and ’80s Staten Island and Brooklyn. Their ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit brought them together to overcome the poverty, violence and oppression of their neighborhoods. But it was music and their shared lyrical genius that allowed them to form the most recognized musical movement in the world, all while walking the treacherous tightrope that links business with brotherhood.

Veteran journalist Sascha Jenkins is the director for Of Mics And Men. Check out the trailer below.

