Frank Ocean & Om’Mas Keith Settle ‘Blonde’ Royalties Beef

Frank Ocean and producer Om’Mas Keith have been embroiled in a bitter battle of production credits and royalties related to Ocean’s second studio album, Blonde. With the pair both suing each other over the matter, they have agreed to settle and will not continue with the lawsuits.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Ocean and producer Om’Mas Keith informed the court they are no longer seeking damages from one another following a “negotiated settlement executed by them” that will dismiss all claims and counterclaims against the other.

Each party will pay their own legal fees and the case will be closed.

Last year, Ocean sued Keith after he registered himself with ASCAP as co-writer for several of Ocean’s songs on the album, “Blonde.”

The singer was adamant Keith did not write the lyrics, melody or music for his songs. He sued demanding a court order to block Keith from having songwriting credit for tracks he did not work on.

Keith denied all the allegations and then counter-sued Ocean. He accused him of letting him co-write tracks but then claiming he wrote nothing after the release and screwing him out of royalties.

The outlet adds that Keith sought unspecified damages over his contributions going unpaid to the Blonde album.

