Black Mom Whose Law School Graduation Photo Went Viral Named Assistant County Attorney

"Ms. Champs is an inspiration to all who are faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles in life," said Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan.

Last year, law school graduate Ieshia Champs posted a graduation photo of her and her five children. The image of her milestone —symbolic of hard work, dedication, and perseverance—took the internet by storm. This year, Champs is taking her career to new levels. According to ABC 13, she has been selected to be assistant county attorney for the Children’s Protection Practice Group of Harris County.

Champs was sworn in earlier this month. The Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law graduate has had a tough journey. She grew up in the foster-care system where she encountered traumatic experiences, dropped out of high school, and became a single mom at an early age. She’s also been through a lot of loss. When trying to get on the right track she was laid off from her job, experienced homelessness, and the father of two of her children succumbed to his battle with cancer. She used those experiences as fuel and continued to focus on her family and education; which has ultimately led her to where she’s at in her career now.

County Attorney Vince Ryan believes that her story can serve as motivation for others. “Ms. Champs is an inspiration to all who are faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles in life,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We are fortunate that her path has brought her to our Office where she can continue to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by Children’s Protectives Services in Harris County.”

Champs says coming into the office is surreal for her. “Sometimes I forget that I’m an attorney until I walk in this office and realize, ‘Hey, this is real’,” she told KHOU11. “I feel like as a mother, I gave them something to look forward to and something that they can also give their children in the future.”

