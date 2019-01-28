Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so the Black Pather won last night at the SAG Awards!!!
Tamar has been showing out on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother…and she got into it with Lolo Jones…and it’s rumored that Lolo slapped the visor off of Tamar’s face!
The Game…decided to talk about his past romps in the sack with Kim Kardashian!! Yikes!!!
- “What’s Poppin!” – SAG Awards / Tamar & Lolo On CBB / The Game Taking Shots At The Wests!!
- Black Panther Makes History With SAG Awards Win: “To Be Young, Gifted & Black” [VIDEO]
