CLOSE
What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM
HomeWhat's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM

“What’s Poppin!” – SAG Awards / Tamar & Lolo On CBB / The Game Taking Shots At The Wests!!

Leave a comment
Tamar Braxton In Concert - Washington, DC

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Hola, ok…so the Black Pather won last night at the SAG Awards!!!

Tamar has been showing out on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother…and she got into it with Lolo Jones…and it’s rumored that Lolo slapped the visor off of Tamar’s face!

The Game…decided to talk about his past romps in the sack with Kim Kardashian!! Yikes!!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close