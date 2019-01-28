Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t Find Him | Extra Butter

Liam Neeson is one of my favorite people to interview. During our last sit down in New York City for his new movie Cold Pursuit we talked about ghosting. Now before I get into all of that allow me to tell you what the movie is about. In Cold Pursuit we meet Nels Coxman a guy living a quiet life that changes quickly when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

This movie is funny and filled with action and it’s Liam Neeson doing what Liam Neeson does best. Finding you and killing you in movies. Cold Pursuit is a remake of the Hans Petter Moland directed 2014 film In Order Of Disappearance that starred Stellan Skarsgard. Funny many people said Liam Neeson should have starred in that film so, Hans Petter Moland made one with Liam Neeson. It’s pretty much the same film, a funny revenge film set in the bitter cold.

On this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine we sit down with Liam to talk about filming in the cold, working with Hans Petter Moland and ghosting. If you’re not aware ghosting is when you suddenly stop contacting a person you’ve been dealing with. You don’t say goodbye, you don’t give notice you just… Poof. Vanish and become a ghost. I asked Liam if he’s ever been ghosted in real life to which he states no, he’s the one who does the ghosting.

“I’ve done it several times,” Liam declares, adding that he won’t go into why because he still feels guilty about it. He continues, Sometimes you change in life and a person or people that used to be in your life suddenly don’t belong there anymore. It’s not because they’ve done anything wrong it’s just a wind of change sometimes comes into it. You get to an age where you’re like I’m not going to be bothered contacted that person because it is going nowhere.”

It was a very candid and real moment of reflection from Liam that you can watch above. Liam also goes on to reveal how he felt about the movie, Cold Pursuit and working with the talented cast of Indigenous people during the filming. The movie from Lionsgate hits theaters everywhere February 8th, 2019. Keep checking back daily for new episodes of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine.

