CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Oh It’s LIT Lit: Migos, Cardi B, Chief Keef, DMX & More to Hit 2019 Rolling Loud Miami Stage

This lineup is insane...meet us in Miami Gardens?

Leave a comment
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Andres Otero/WENN.com / WENN

The Rolling Loud Miami lineup has been announced and we ain’t gassing it when we say: you don’t want to miss this.

Going down May 10-12 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, some of the dopest artists in music are scheduled to perform. Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and Migos will headline, but fans can look forward to more than just a few entertaining sets—Cardi B, Young Thug, PNB Rock, Lil Durk, Chief Keef, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DMX and more will also hit the stage.

What’s dope about this lineup is there are a ton of lit newcomers on it too—we’re talking City Girls, Lil Baby, Denzel Curry, YNW Melly, Saweetie, Juice WRLD, Tee Grizzley…the list goes on. It also looks like Lil Uzi Vert will also come out of recent retirement.

Check out the flyer below:

Per the festival’s announcement on social media, tickets will go on sale February 1 at 10 a.m. EST and you can secure your ticket for only $50 down:

View this post on Instagram

ON SALE FRIDAY @ 10AM EST

A post shared by Rolling Loud (@rollingloud) on

See you there?

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

25 photos Launch gallery

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

Continue reading #MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

[caption id="attachment_2978188" align="alignleft" width="725"] Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty[/caption]   Not only does Cardi B have one of the hottest albums out right now, she’s also the subject of one of the most hilarious memes we’ve seen all summer. See, it all started when she shared a throwback photo of herself on social media with her hand on her hip looking like the block’s biggest know-it-all. Of course, Black Twitter took it and ran with it using the hashtag #MyMamaSaid. Here are some of our favorite ones.

Oh It’s LIT Lit: Migos, Cardi B, Chief Keef, DMX & More to Hit 2019 Rolling Loud Miami Stage was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close