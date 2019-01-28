Oh It’s LIT Lit: Migos, Cardi B, Chief Keef, DMX & More to Hit 2019 Rolling Loud Miami Stage

The Rolling Loud Miami lineup has been announced and we ain’t gassing it when we say: you don’t want to miss this.

Going down May 10-12 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, some of the dopest artists in music are scheduled to perform. Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and Migos will headline, but fans can look forward to more than just a few entertaining sets—Cardi B, Young Thug, PNB Rock, Lil Durk, Chief Keef, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DMX and more will also hit the stage.

What’s dope about this lineup is there are a ton of lit newcomers on it too—we’re talking City Girls, Lil Baby, Denzel Curry, YNW Melly, Saweetie, Juice WRLD, Tee Grizzley…the list goes on. It also looks like Lil Uzi Vert will also come out of recent retirement.

Check out the flyer below:

Per the festival’s announcement on social media, tickets will go on sale February 1 at 10 a.m. EST and you can secure your ticket for only $50 down:

See you there?

