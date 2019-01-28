Nike Opens SNKRS Pop-Up Shop In Atlanta

The A is about to be on a different level of lit in February. Nike is launching a pop-up shop in The Big Peach.

The global sportswear brand is bringing their much beloved SNKRS to life with a limited-time only pop-up shop in Atlanta. All the featured selections will make a nod to the city’s very unique culture and color. Included are special edition Air Force 1’s and releases from The Ten Collection.

This brick and mortar store will also house an “Unlock Box”, a vending machine that will afford consumers an automated shopping experience for accessories and pin-sets. Apparel will also be available for purchase.

Starting January 31 Nike will be also treating locals to specialized events in other parts of the city including the Nike Super Bowl Content Studio (760 10th Street NW). There limited-edition jerseys, hoodies, T-shirts and an accessory bar with designs inspired by Atlanta artists including FRKO.

Photo: Nike

