Hola, ok…so Taraji P was honored with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! And her bestie Mary J. Blige was there to help her celebrate this milestone!!
Not sure if you remember when Da Brat got into it with a chick in the club…and allegedly hit her with a bottle…and went to jail. When the victim sued her and won a $6.4M lawsuit…but the problem is that she has not paid a single cent…and then last August…Da Brat filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy!
Blac Chyna and her boo Kid Buu…got into a physical altercation during their Hawaiian vacation.
- “What’s Poppin!” – Taraji P Gets Her Star / Da Brat / Blac Chyna And Kid Buu Get Into It!
