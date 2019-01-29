‘Empire’ Star Jessie Smollett Brutally Attacked And Hospitalized In Hate Crime

“Empire” Star Jussie Smollett has been hospitalized after being brutally attacked around 2AM this morning. According to the reports, two men wearing ski masks placed a noose around Jussie’s neck during the attack.

According to ThatGrapeJuice.Net Smollett had just received a creepy letter with letters cut out spelling, “You will die black f*g!” (See the letter here)

The Chicago PD is investigating this incident as a battery. As we all know, the 35 year old actor confirmed his sexuality back in 2015 with Ellen DeGeneres.

We’d like to send our thoughts and prayers out to Jussie for a speedy and full recovery and justice in this terrible incident fueled by pure hatred.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: