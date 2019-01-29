More bone chilling winds and weather are coming out way, which brings lots of problems with it.
In addition to the weather causing water main breaks, Interim Baltimore City Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller has issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for the fifth time this winter as temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits this week and some drivers are in trouble for Tuesday evening’s commute.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos Launch gallery
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:FoxBaltimore
Winter Blast Ahead For The Maryland Area was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
comments – add yours