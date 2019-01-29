A woman trying to catch an MTA bus was hit and killed in Middle River on Sunday.
Baltimore County Police say 19-year-old Trinea Anerra Covington was trying to catch an MTA bus that was stopped and loading passengers on the north shoulder of Eastern Avenue near Tidewater Lane when she was hit.
Source:Baltimore CBS Local
Woman Killed When Trying to Run To Catch MTA Bus was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
