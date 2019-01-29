CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Woman Killed When Trying to Run To Catch MTA Bus

Leave a comment
A Second Young Girl is Shot on the Streets of Baltimore

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A woman trying to catch an MTA bus was hit and killed in Middle River on Sunday.

Baltimore County Police say 19-year-old Trinea Anerra Covington was trying to catch an MTA bus that was stopped and loading passengers on the north shoulder of Eastern Avenue near Tidewater Lane when she was hit.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:Baltimore CBS Local

Woman Killed When Trying to Run To Catch MTA Bus was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close