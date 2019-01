In case you missed the Quick Silva Vitamin Of the Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Show your haters love, they need it.” Quick talked about showing your haters love no matter what they say or do to go against you. When people are in a dark place they try to drag you down no matter what. Quick stressed the importance of loving your haters not matter what.

Vitamin Of The Day: Show Your Haters Love, They Need It was originally published on 92q.com

