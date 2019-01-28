The cast of This Is Us took home a phenomenal win at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night—and they all looked amazing, especially the adorable kids who play younger versions of the Pearson triplets. Beating out the competition, it was the second year in a row the NBC series won the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. If you’ve been tuning in, there’s no way you’re surprised…the show is known to simultaneously inspire tears, laughter, shock, and hope, all while taking on issues of race, body image, sexuality, and mental health.

Loved @SterlingKBrown and his wife’s celebration #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/TtlWeCqB9a — B E A N Z | Currently stuck in Raccoon City (@PhotosByBeanz) January 28, 2019

As they hit the stage to accept the prestigious award, actor Justin Hartley said “Thank you so much for embracing a show that’s about life and its unpredictable loss and its sweet, sweet victories and inclusivity.” We approve this message.

Hit the flip for more must-see photos of the cast. Niles Fitch, Lyric Ross, and Sterling K. Brown are pictured above in a super sweet moment.

This Is Us: 21 Must-See Photos of TV’s Favorite Cast At The 2019 SAG Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: