“What’s Poppin!” – Jussie Smollett Is Attacked / Dreamdoll & Summer Bunni Diss Tracks!

Hola, ok…so in SUPER scary news…Empire’s Jussie Smolett was viciously attacked in Chicago…the police are investigating it as a possible hate crime.

While Tory Lanez was trying to body Don Q in his diss track…he mentioned that he got down with Dreamdoll the first night they met…well she ain’t going out like that…and clapped back with her own diss track!!

Speaking of diss tracks…remember when Summer Bunni was being accused of sleeping with Offset…which ultimately was the reason why Cardi and Set called it quits. The Summer Bunni was crying and apologizing on the Gram…well SO much has changed…cuz she decided to drop a Cardi diss track.

