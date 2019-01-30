J.Cole & Meek Mill Headliners For NBA All-Star Game

J.Cole and Meek Mill will headline the performances at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 17th.

The Philly rapper will open the night, entertaining as the All-Star teams are introduced, while the Grammy Award nominated-North Carolina native, J.Cole will perform a medley of hits during his halftime performance.

Charlotte-born R&B singer Anthony Hamilton will open the festivities with the U.S National Anthem.

The 68th Annual NBA All-Star Game will air live at 8pm on TNT.

