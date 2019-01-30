Pittsburgh TV Station Fires Employee for Referring to Tom Brady as a “Known Cheater”

Spygate—where the Patriots were disciplined for videotaping Jets’ coaches signals—may have happened in 2007, and Deflategate may have happened in 2015, but Pats haters aren’t letting those controversies go anytime soon.

The grudge has led to one CBS affiliate’s employee getting fired. It started on Monday afternoon, when someone on KDKA ran a chyron that should have read “Patriots quarterback” but instead read “known cheater” below a photo of Tom Brady.

Yikes. Being that it happened at a Pittsburgh station, you already know that the Patriots-Steelers rivalry is alive and well.

But that little joke led to the employee responsible for the graphic getting fired, according to Sports Illustrated.

“While fans are entitled to have personal opinions, we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting,” KDKA said in a statement to SI.com. “The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards. The individual who created the graphic no longer works for KDKA-TV.”

Being called a cheater and having his Super Bowl hardware constantly questioned will likely follow Brady the rest of his career as haters do what they can to denote him. You can not be a fan, but it’s hard to knock the greatness that is Brady ending up in the Super Bowl 50% of the time throughout his career.

This year, he finds himself against a newly formed team that could be the next dynasty in football—24-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and his wiz of a coach, Sean McVay.

It’s only McVay’s second year at the helm of the Los Angeles Rams, but he’s already developed a relationship with Patriots longtime coach Bill Belichick. The two have reportedly been texting all season.

“This season, he has basically texted me after every one of our games,” McVay told Peter King via NBC Sports. “After we beat Minnesota in September, he texted, ‘Man, you guys are really explosive and impressive and fun to watch. Congratulations—keep it rolling.’”

You can assume that Belichick is hopeful he won’t be congratulating McVay on a Super Bowl win this coming Sunday.

Pittsburgh TV Station Fires Employee for Referring to Tom Brady as a “Known Cheater” was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

