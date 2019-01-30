If you’re already excited about the upcoming The Division 2 beta these latest details as to what to expect when it kicks off next month should get you even more geeked.

Ubisoft revealed the release date for the beta as well as a new trailer for The Division 2 about two weeks ago. Today (Jan. 30), we learn precisely what we will get hands-on with when the private preview of the game goes live. Those who pre-ordered the game or registered to participate will get to experience a relatively sizeable amount of the game including endgame content surprisingly.

Private beta preload begins Feb 6 at 1am PT and when it officially starts Feb 7 at 1am PT players will be able to explore a”transformed” Washington D.C. after establishing a base in the White House. Agents can unlock skills, weapons and upgrade to a level cap of seven while venturing into the post-disease ravaged settings you will also experience:

Two main missions, available in Story, Normal and Hard Mode

Five side missions and additional activities in the open world

Unique PvPvE gameplay in one of the three new Dark Zones

Organized PvP gameplay in one Conflict mode, Skirmish

As mentioned above we will also be getting our first glimpse of the new endgame content as well which will feature one Invaded Mission and three endgame specializations. Ubisoft points out you will not be able to access the content until Feb 8am PT.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 hits shelves worldwide on March 15, 2019, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. You can get a glimpse of what the Beta that runs from Feb 7-10 will have to offer in the trailer below.

—

Photo: Ubisoft/ The Division 2

Ubisoft Shares More Details About ‘The Division 2’ Beta, Will Feature Endgame Content was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: