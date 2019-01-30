Maryland Zoo’s White Rhino Has Died

The Maryland Zoo’s six-year-old male rhinoceros died earlier this week. Jaharo died suddenly on Sunday in the early afternoon.

“Jaharo had been undergoing treatment for serious health issues, but was eating, drinking and behaving normally for the past several weeks,” Mike McClure, general curator at the Zoo told CBS Baltimore. “On Sunday, his condition went into decline very rapidly and our efforts to stabilize him were not successful. He was truly a favorite of staff and visitors alike with his personable attitude and willingness to train. Jaharo will really be missed at the African Watering Hole.”

