If you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Send a prayer to someone today.” With colder temperatures hitting the area, Quick discussed not only praying for the homeless but finding someone in need to pray for. No matter what the reason go ahead and send one up to someone.

