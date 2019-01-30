New York Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Apple Over FaceTime Glitch

We may be laughing about the FaceTime bug on social media, but it’s no joke as Apple is reportedly being investigated by the New York Attorney General due to the glitch—not to mention an earlier report about a lawyer suing Apple after a deposition was allegedly compromised.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Andrew Cuomo claim the tech company did not react to the issue fast enough. From Mashable:

“Officials in New York have announced ‘an investigation into Apple’s failure to warn consumers about the FaceTime bug and slow response to addressing the issue.”‘

According to the site, Letitia James said in a statement “This FaceTime breach is a serious threat to the security and privacy of the millions of New Yorkers who have put their trust in Apple and its products over the years. My office will be conducting a thorough investigation into Apple’s response to the situation, and will evaluate the company’s actions in relation to the laws set forth by the State of New York.”

“We deserve to know our phones are safe and our privacy is protected,” Cuomo tweeted as he announced the investigation this afternoon.

We deserve to know our phones are safe and our privacy is protected. @NewYorkStateAG and I are launching an investigation to get a full accounting of the facts related to Apple's FaceTime bug. To Report Complaints Related to FaceTime Bug, Call1-800-697-1220 pic.twitter.com/Ac3xauS9kv — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 30, 2019

As mentioned earlier, Apple is also being sued by a lawyer who says the glitch allowed someone to eavesdrop on his work. Courthouse News reported:

“An attorney in Houston filed a lawsuit late Monday claiming he was conducting a deposition with a client when he encountered Apple’s latest bug that allowed others to access his iPhone’s microphone without him answering a FaceTime call.”

The site goes on to say: “Williams – represented by another Houston attorney, James Mattox III – alleges that not only was the bug intrusive, but Apple did not give any notice or warn the public about the problems associated with iOS update 12.1 and its ‘failure to withstand its normal and intended use.’”

According to the news outlet, Apple went on record to say they are aware of the issue and have “identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.”

“So, you know that massive iPhone FaceTime bug that lets you hear the audio and see live video of the person you are calling, even if they don’t answer the call? Good thing no one in the White House uses an unsecured iPhone or anything. oh. oh wait…” – @RVAwonk “The iPhone FaceTime bug that allowed callers to eavesdrop on its users is a clear violation of consumers’ privacy protections & a reminder of why we need comprehensive privacy legislation. Our first step should be passing my privacy bill w @SenJohnKennedy” – @amyklobuchar

Have you turned off your FaceTime feature, or nah?

